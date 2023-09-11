DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is dead after a shooting at a Davenport birthday party, Polk County deputies said.

A release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office stated that the shooting happened at an Airbnb rental home on Robin Road while a family was there for a birthday party.

According to deputies, the first victim, a man from Orlando, walked out of the part and spoke to someone in a vehicle.

The man was then shot in front of the rental home. The sheriff’s office said a Sanford woman who was at the party was also injured in the shooting.

After the shooting, the vehicle fled north toward Osceola Polk Line Road, deputies said.

Both victims were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, but the sheriff’s office said the man died from his injuries. The woman was treated and released.

“We are looking for the suspect or suspects who took the life of this 27-year-old young man and injured this young woman,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We ask anyone who has information about the identity or location of those responsible to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. We need to get them into custody.”

Those with information can also call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.