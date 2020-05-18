Sheriff’s office investigating after Winter Haven man killed in shooting

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of man that occurred Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Alphonso Payne, Jr., 33, was shot while he was walking in the intersection of 40th Street Northwest and Atkins Drive in Winter Haven around 12:15 a.m.

Payne was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, but died later Sunday morning.

“The victim was gunned down in the middle of the street. He was only 33-years-old. It’s an active investigation, still in the early stages, and our detectives have been working tirelessly to solve it. We’re asking for anyone who has information about this killing to contact us,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

“Help us bring justice to those involved and provide a measure of solace and resolution to Mr. Payne’s family.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. To remain anonymous, you can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app.