Sheriff’s office helicopter makes hard landing while responding to gyrocopter hard landing in Polk Co.

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County Sheriff’s Office helicopter suffered a hard landing responding to a gyrocopter that had also went down on Mosaic property.

According to deputies, it happened near County Line Road East near Manley Road.

The sheriff’s office says both pilots are together on the ground, and both are okay.

Currently, the area where both pilots are is extremely rural, wet, and mucky. The sheriff’s office is attempting to try to rescue them with assistance from several other agencies.

