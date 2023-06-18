POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County woman allegedly went on a mini-crime spree along Recker Highway in Winter Haven on Saturday, June 10, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received three calls of a woman, identified as Jessica Espenshade, 33, in a black dress committing acts of burglary around midnight.

The first call deputies received was about an object being thrown at a glass door of a business by a female wearing a black dress. Espenshade allegedly threw a cement brick five or six times.

The second call they received was about a female tampering with locks at a glass front door of a business. The woman then threw a brick at the door, shattering the glass. Witnesses described the suspect as a woman wearing a black dress. She entered the business and was allegedly looking around the lobby for valuable items, but was eventually seen leaving through the broken glass door.

The final call the sheriff’s office received was about a female at a gas station near Harvey’s grocery store, tampering with locks and trying to enter. And by no surprise, the suspect was described as a female wearing a black dress.

When deputies arrived in the area of the grocery store, the woman took off running into nearby woods. A K9 unit responded and found the woman.

Espenshade was taken to Polk County Sheriff’s Office Central Substation, where she told deputies the whole situation was a setup.

The woman is being charged with occupied burglary, throwing a deadly missile into a dwelling, loitering or prowling and resisting.