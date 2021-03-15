Sheriff: Tampa woman stole from Polk stores, assaulted employees, sped away in traffic without headlights

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman is accused of not only stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothes, electronics and perfume from stores in Polk County, but also endangering countless lives as she tried to evade police.

Nikita Lindsey, 31, of Tampa, is facing several charges including aggravated assault and robbery.

“She doesn’t care who she has to hurt or what she has to do,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to the sheriff, Lindsey walked out of a Burlington store at Posner Park Shopping Center late Friday night with a shopping cart full of items.

“The employees said ‘Can we help you?’ she responded ‘I’ll slap those glasses off your face,’” said Sheriff Judd. “The employees didn’t appreciate that so much so they started calling the sheriff’s office. She sprayed them down with disinfectant.”

Courtesy Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Video shows Lindsey walk out the door with the employees chasing after her. Then they run back into the store as she drives towards them, authorities say.

“They thought she had gone. She looped around and tried to run them down. She’s mean,” said the sheriff.

A sheriff’s office cruiser, with its lights flashing, pulls up behind her car at one point in the video and the two drive out of frame.

That’s when, authorities say, the adventure spilled into the streets of Davenport.

“There was heavy traffic at I-4 and 27. She turned her headlights off in the middle of the night, started speeding and ran through red lights,” said Sheriff Judd.

Later, deputies found her abandoned vehicle with $7,000 worth of stolen items inside from Burlington, TJ Maxx and Ross, according to the sheriff’s office.

Courtesy Polk County Sheriff’s Office

She was arrested while getting into an Uber.

“She was just going to run over everybody and run from everybody. She didn’t care if she killed other people as long as she got away,” said Sheriff Judd.

Lindsey spent nearly four years in Florida state prison for aggravated assault. She was released in February 2020, state records show.