‘Sheriff on the Shelf’: Grady Judd dolls now for sale to help raise money for charity

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Growing up, many of us had the “Elf on the Shelf” tradition to make sure we were good boys and girls during the Christmas season, but now, a Tampa Bay area law enforcement agency is making its own spin on the practice.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has introduced its “Sheriff on the Shelf” by selling a limited supply of figurines depicting a smiling Sheriff Grady Judd, ready to keep an eye on adult troublemakers.

“He does what other elves can’t do,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “He doesn’t have to move each day to different locations in your home. He doesn’t even have to go away when the Christmas tree gets tossed to the curb. Grady can hang out with you and the family all year round as a reminder of how children can be nice all year!”

The mini-Judds are being sold to help fund Polk Sheriff’s Charities, a nonprofit that helps those in need in the county.

Each doll is being sold at the Sheriff’s Operations Center and other district locations for $15 in cash.