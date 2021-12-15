‘Sheriff on the Shelf’: Grady Judd dolls all but sold out, here’s where they’re still available

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office “Sheriff on the Shelf” are selling like…moon pies, so much so that the new dolls are expected to sell out by the end of the day Wednesday, Dec. 15.

For those customers still scrambling to get their hands on a doll, there are still a few locations with some stock.

Deputies said the Northeast (Davenport), Southeast (Lake Wales) and Central (Inwood) Districts still have a very limited supply and customers are urged to call before driving to make a purchase. The numbers are as follows:

Northeast – 863-236-3900

Southeast 863-678-4170

Central 863-297-1100

The sheriff’s office said they are blessed by the outpouring of support from those who purchased the doll but could not have imagined the amount of demand the dolls received.

“We are so sorry, but we have learned our lesson,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said. “On future orders, we are going to order more and offer them for online purchase and shipping.” The deputies continued, “after all, the deliveries we’re accustomed to making are to the jail, in the back of a patrol car.”

The sheriff’s office said they ordered the dolls earlier in the year with an expected delivery date in September, but supply chain issues delayed the shipment until last week.

“We thought we had plenty of time to get them out for Christmas—so now we were in a rush to make them available, and the best way to do that is to offer them locally,” the Facebook post said. “We expect to run out of both toys pretty soon, but just like the old Doritos commercial, ‘We’ll make more!'”

Regardless of whether you were able to make a purchase or not, simple donations to the Polk Sheriff’s Charities can still be made at polksheriff.org.