WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will speak about a year-long gang racketeering investigation at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

There were 41 suspects charged with a total of 121 felonies and 40 misdemeanors. The criminal histories of the suspects added up to 1,147 felonies, 161 misdemeanors, and 205 felony convictions.

The charged suspects are gang members or criminal business associates of gang members from Florida and North Carolina.

He will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, FDOC Secretary Ricky Dixon and FDLE Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell.

The press conference is expected to start at 11 a.m.

It can be viewed live on WFLA.com, the WFLA app and on the WFLA Facebook page.