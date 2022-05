WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will speak about safety in Polk County schools in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where 19 students and 2 teachers were killed.

A release said he will be joined by Ryan Petty, whose daughter was killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

He’s expected to speak at 11:30 a.m.

