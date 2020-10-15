Sheriff Judd to provide details on Frostproof deputy-involved shooting

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
GRADY JUDD_1526666019284.jpg.jpg

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide more details on a deputy-involved shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening in unincorporated Frostproof.

According to deputies, the armed suspect is dead and no deputies were injured.

Sheriff Judd will be providing more details at 10:30 a.m.

You can view the full press conference in the video player above.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss