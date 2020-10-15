Sheriff Judd to provide details on Frostproof deputy-involved shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide more details on a deputy-involved shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening in unincorporated Frostproof.
According to deputies, the armed suspect is dead and no deputies were injured.
Sheriff Judd will be providing more details at 10:30 a.m.
You can view the full press conference in the video player above.
