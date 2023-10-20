LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff Grady Judd discusses an “Operation Gangs & Guns” investigation on Friday afternoon.

The investigation began on March 11 after the department said a Lakeland gang committed 38 car burglaries over four days in the South Lakeland area.

The thieves specifically targeted firearms left in vehicles with the intent of using them.

Some of the cars were unlocked, but with the locked cars, the criminals were smashing car windows.

They would look for “pro-gun” stickers on the car, or any sticker implying the car owners were conservative.

Sheriff Judd said they would bypass valuables and go straight to the guns.

Seven firearms were stolen, although only two were recovered by deputies. The other five are outstanding.

“We’re not going to allow kids to kill kids,” the sheriff added.

One of the gang members coordinated how and where they hit. He was 16 years old at the time of the crime. He has 75 total charges.

Deputies found the teen’s dreads he cut off after a search warrant was issued for him. Sheriff Judd advised to not mistake him for an innocent kid after his new clean haircut.

In a video played by the sheriff’s department, the teen is seen practicing and pointing a gun at a baby in his parent’s home.

“He’s gonna get a real-man sentence,” the sheriff said, in reference to if the 16-year-old is being charged as an adult. “He’s dangerous.”

An 18-year-old is another member who was recruited by the 16-year-old and now has 40 total charges.

Another 18-year-old, who was a driver, is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He additionally made a shank in jail.

A 22-year-old with a lengthy criminal history is now facing 63 charges.

Another 22-year-old was selling the handguns on the street, and normally got $300 per gun, according to Sheriff Judd. “He is charged with a total of “We do homicides and burglarize,” the man posted on his social media account.

“If I have legs in my pants today, he’s out there committing a crime,” the sheriff said in reference to one of the gang members.

There were six total members of the gang who committed these crimes.

“I’m talking to you gang-banger. I’d rather you be alive in prison than dead on the streets,” Sheriff Judd said in the press conference.