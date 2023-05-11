LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss an officer-involved shooting that unfolded in Lakeland Wednesday.

Authorities are investigating an incident where a 13-year-old boy allegedly shot a Lakeland police officer on Wednesday. The teenager was wounded when police returned fire.

Police were responding to a drive-by shooting in the Simpson Park area when they spotted the suspects’ vehicle. After a short chase, three people ran away from the car.

Lakeland police alleged a 13-year-old boy was running through Carrington Place Apartments with a gun in his hand. Security camera footage showed the teenager fire around the corner of a building, allegedly striking an officer in the foot.

Police reportedly lost sight of the teen while pursuing him. The boy was accused of jumping out of the bushes and firing at police for a second time.

The teenager was shot by officers several times, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said in a news conference Wednesday night. The teenager was transported to Tampa General Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The officer was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the two other drive-by shooting suspects were an adult and a juvenile. Officials are expected to provide more information about them during Thursday’s news conference.