Sheriff Judd discusses arrest of 7 retail theft ring suspects

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be announcing the arrest and charges of seven retail theft ring suspects. Deputies are still searching for one suspect.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began in August 2019 for the theft and illegal re-sale of high-dollar items such as baby formula, diapers, and energy drinks, resulting in felony charges of grand theft and racketeering, among other crimes.

Detectives worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

The total estimated loss to retailers is $84,669, of which $10,520 took place in Polk County. The victims are Publix, Winn Dixie, and Walmart in 18 different counties and 10 different judicial circuits.

“This is the second group of retail thieves brought to justice by Sheriff Judd’s deputies and my statewide prosecutors this month. Criminals be warned: We will not allow rampant retail theft to harm Florida businesses and force consumers to pay inflated prices to cover the costs of your indolent, unscrupulous crime sprees. These businesses have to build into their budgets projected losses to organized crime rings and shoplifters. Inevitably, those losses get passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices at the cash register. When crime rings, like this one, steal from retailers, they are essentially stealing from all Floridians,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

On Wednesday, five of the suspects were arrested in Hillsborough County and booked into the HCSO jail. One suspect was arrested in Orlando and booked into the Orange County Department of Corrections facility. On Thursday, one suspect turned herself in in Polk County and is in the Polk County Jail. The last suspect is still at large and she has a Polk County warrant for her arrest.