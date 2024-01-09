TAMPA (WFLA) — Polk County authorities said they seized enough fentanyl to kill 1,750,000 people in a multi-agency bust of two central Florida drug trafficking organizations.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force detectives said they, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, investigated two drug trafficking organizations and seized 14 kilos of cocaine, three and a half kilos of fentanyl and fentanyl pills, as well as four firearms, a vehicle, and $12,985 in cash.

In total, 11 people (10 men and one woman) were arrested during the bust.

I’m proud of our detectives and partner agencies who worked hard to remove 17 ½ kilos of destructive drugs off the streets. We are all working together to fight fentanyl, which is killing people by the thousands in the US because of drug overdoses. These drug traffickers are destroying lives, families and communities. These drugs go hand-in-hand with violence and misery in our communities. Grady Judd, Sheriff

Five of the arrests were made in connection to the Espinosa & Romero Central Florida Drug Trafficking Organization, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

In November 2023, detectives arranged to buy a kilo of cocaine from 56-year-old Pedro Luis “Bemba” Romero of Kissimmee. Romero has a criminal record that includes robbery, trafficking in cocaine, other narcotics violations related to MDMA and cocaine, and federal narcotic violations, according to investigators.

During the arranged sale, 44-year-old Maximo Espinosa of Kissimmee was also present.

Investigators said Espinosa was operating an organized drug trafficking ring between the northeast United States, South Florida, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Espinosa had previously been arrested for federal armed trafficking in heroin.

After a few arranged sales with both individuals, investigators say they met with Espinosa for a larger amount of cocaine and fentanyl on Jan. 2 in Haines City. That day, detectives arrested Espinosa after he showed the 10 kilos of cocaine and two kilos of fentanyl in the trunk of his car.

Three others involved in the transaction were also arrested, including 35-year-old Pedro Mejia of West Palm Beach, and 22-year-old Pedro Olivares of Wimauma, whom investigators say were the fentanyl suppliers. The third, 34-year old Omar Veloz of West Palm Beach, fled the scene in a white BMW and hit an undercover deputy. The deputy was not seriously injured and Veloz was arrested after a pursuit into Winter Haven.

Romero was later arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Espinosa was taken into Federal custody and faces drug trafficking charges.

Veloz, Mejia, and Olivares were arrested and face charges including trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Veloz also faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude, and resisting arrest.

