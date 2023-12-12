POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — For 18 hours overnight, Polk County deputies were searching by air and by ground for a 12-year old boy.

Authorities said he left his Davenport home after having an argument with his mother over his internet use.

It was approximately 5 p.m. Monday.

“He’s 12 years of age so we call him missing and endangered because of his age,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “We are concerned that he goes out and he hitchhikes and he gets a ride with the wrong person who does something nefarious.”

Deputies in a helicopter were looking for him from the sky.

On the ground, detectives knocked on doors and handlers used a bloodhound to find the boy.

During a virtual interview with Sheriff Grady Judd, the News Channel 8 crew was parked in the neighborhood where the boy was last seen.

“It is rare that we don’t find one sooner than this when it’s apparently their first time running away,” said Sheriff Judd.

“Sheriff, I think he’s been found,” said reporter Staci DaSilva, who could see a boy matching the missing person description get out of a police cruiser.

While Sheriff Judd was speaking to the reporter, a bloodhound had tracked the boy down, sleeping on a retaining wall in a nearby community called “The Shire.”

He was reunited with his family after a lengthy interview with detectives.

“We’ve expended a lot of resources finding him because of his age, he’s never run away before and certainly we were worried about his well-being,” said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Judd said his office works hundreds of cases involving runaway children every month.

Almost all of them end in a reunion with family.

“It’s that small, small, small percentage of young people that can end up in bad trouble or worse that we worry about,” said Sheriff Judd.