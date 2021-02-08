Sheriff: Father of 3 shoots, kills burglar at Polk County home

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man shot and killed a suspected burglar outside his Frostproof home Sunday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Jory Plummer burglarized a home in his neighborhood where a husband, wife, and their three children were sleeping.

Deputies said the wife heard banging on the front door and woke up her husband, who went to the front of the house to check on the noise. The husband found their front door had been forced open and immediately armed himself with a handgun.

The man said he found the suspected burglar, Plummer, in his front yard “out of control” and yelling curse words at him. Deputies said the husband told Plummer multiple times to go home.

The man said Plummer began to run at him, so he fired one round of his gun, hitting him. Plummer reportedly began walking away, but turned around and charged at the husband again. The man shot Plummer a second time.

First responders transported the suspected burglar to Sebring Hospital where he died.

“People have a right to be safe in their home, and when necessary, defend that safety,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “At this point in the investigation, the evidence indicates that the resident acted in self-defense.”

Plummer’s criminal history includes nine felonies and nine misdemeanors including sexual assault and domestic violence battery.