Sheriff Grady Judd provides details on fatal officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannen will be providing details Sunday evening on a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Deputies say the shooting took place Saturday around 10:10 p.m. in the southeastern area of Winter Haven. The incident involved an armed 52-year-old after officers responded to an armed disturbance call.

No Winter Haven police officers were injured.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Judd and Brannen will be holding their press conference at 5 p.m.

