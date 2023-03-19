WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Two boaters were still missing Sunday morning after an incident at Lake Eloise in Winter Haven, according to officials.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it has been searching for two men at the lake.

It is not yet known what caused the incident, but the two victims are believed to have drowned, leading to a search and recovery mission.

While the lake is located next to LegoLand, the theme park released a statement saying that the incident did not happen at its attraction:

A boating incident occurred on Lake Eloise yesterday. While the incident did not occur at our attraction and is not connected with us in any way, our staff is providing comfort to the family and the Hotel boardwalk is being utilized as a command center. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. Please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for any further inquiries. LegoLand Florida Resort

The PCSO Marine Unit is getting help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the men’s bodies.

Sheriff Grady Judd will give a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the search’s progress. We will stream it here once it begins.