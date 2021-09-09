Sheriff Grady Judd discusses Lakeland quadruple homicide

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference on the Lakeland quadruple homicide.

The horrific incident took place in the early morning hours Sunday when 33-year-old Bryan James Riley shot and killed four people, including an infant.

Earlier this week, 8 On Your Side spoke with neighbors who couldn’t fathom living near the mass shooting scene.

“None of this makes sense,” said Liberty Ulrich.

Investigators say they may never know why Riley launched an attack against a family he had no known connection with, except that he may have been mentally ill.

”He is evil in the flesh,” Judd said. “Just because you have mental health issues, does not mean you are not criminally liable.”

Riley was denied bond Monday for the deaths of Justice Gleason, 40; a 33-year-old woman; her 3-month infant; and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother.

The sole survivor of the massacre, an 11-year-old girl, told law enforcement she survived the attack by playing dead after being shot multiple times, authorities say.

The girl is currently at Tampa General Hospital where she remains in stable condition.

You can watch Sheriff Judd’s press conference live on WFLA.com or on WFLA News Channel 8’s Facebook page.