Sheriff Grady Judd to announce child porn arrests made in Polk County; 3 victims rescued

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were rescued and more than a dozen were arrested following an investigation into child pornography crimes in Polk County, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss “Operation Guardians of Innocence VII,” an investigation that targeted men who possessed and distributed child pornography.

According to a press release, 16 men are facing 2,770 felony charge after detectives found thousands of photos and videos showing babies, toddlers and children being sexually abused.

“One of the vilest crimes is the sexual abuse of children,” Judd said. Those arrested in this operation not only create a market for the sexual abuse and rape of babies and children worldwide, every time these images and videos are uploaded and shared, these innocent children are victimized over and over again. As you know, this is only the beginning – once we serve search warrants and seize these suspects devices, a forensic analysis will be conducted, and we will, in all likelihood, be adding more child pornography charges. This is also an example of why it is so important for parents and guardians to ensure parental controls are enabled on all of your child’s devices.”

Judd’s press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.