POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy who was involved a crash Saturday night that killed a 5-year-old is “devastated.”

Judd said the deputy was responding to a call for backup with his lights and siren on when a woman pulled into an intersection when she got a green light.

The woman said she heard police sirens but moved into the intersection because the car next to her moved forward.

“Sergeant Swan is devastated,” Judd said in an interview with WESH. “Even though he was perfectly in his right to run emergencies through the light, it still doesn’t make it any better for him or for the family of this child.”

Judd said the child was provided emergency aid from the Auburndale Fire Department, EMS, and the Auburndale Police Department. The mother sustained an injured wrist, according to deputies.

There are currently no charges expected to be filed.