Sheriff Grady Judd gets 500 Moon Pies after viral meme

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One can never have too many Moon Pies, right?

Well, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd got a pretty sizeable delivery after someone donated 500 of the marshmellow-filled treats to the sheriff’s office.

The Moon Pies were sent to the sheriff’s office in homage to Judd’s response to violent crime in October. The clip posted by 8 On Your Side took off on the Internet, inspiring a variety of memes.

“This is what happens when you tell a reporter, ‘Just chill out – eat a MoonPie, drink a 7-Up, quit killin’ people,'” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. ‘Thank you Loretta Sanders for the donation of FIVE HUNDRED MoonPies.”

Sheriff Grady Judd poses with a donation of 500 Moon Pies. (Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Judd said the Moon Pies were enough for all 1,800 agency members to get a bite, hopefully to help them “chill out.”