Sheriff Grady Judd gets 500 Moon Pies after viral meme

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One can never have too many Moon Pies, right?
Well, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd got a pretty sizeable delivery after someone donated 500 of the marshmellow-filled treats to the sheriff’s office.
The Moon Pies were sent to the sheriff’s office in homage to Judd’s response to violent crime in October. The clip posted by 8 On Your Side took off on the Internet, inspiring a variety of memes.
“This is what happens when you tell a reporter, ‘Just chill out – eat a MoonPie, drink a 7-Up, quit killin’ people,'” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. ‘Thank you Loretta Sanders for the donation of FIVE HUNDRED MoonPies.”
Judd said the Moon Pies were enough for all 1,800 agency members to get a bite, hopefully to help them “chill out.”