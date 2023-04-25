POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will discuss an arrest made in connection to an “ambush murder” that unfolded on Sunday, March 26.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle on Wheeler Street in the unincorporated area of Bartowa.

Deputies said the suspect in that murder was arrested in Delaware earlier in April and transported back to Polk County Monday where they were booked into the Polk County Jail.

The shooter was charged with first-degree murder.

Sheriff Judd is also expected to discuss an unrelated DUI manslaughter case and a domestic violence investigation. The event is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

