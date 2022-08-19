TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it has dismantled a large-scale drug trafficking organization that tried to smuggle drugs from Mexico to Polk County.

Multiple agencies, including the FDLE and Tampa International Airport Police Department, were involved in the takedown, which was the result of “largest single wiretap investigation in the history of Polk County,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the unnamed organization smuggled large amounts of illegal narcotics from Mexico to Los Angeles, and then via domestic flights from Memphis, Tennessee to Orlando, Florida. The drugs were then taken to Polk County by ground.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they seized large amounts of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine, and 49 firearms.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will share more information about the investigation at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Representatives from several partnering agencies will be there to discuss their work and show the drugs and guns that were seized.