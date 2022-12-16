POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Remember the Tickle Me Elmo rush in the 1990’s?

Polk County experiences this on a slightly smaller scale when the sheriff’s office suddenly announces the sale of the new Sheriff Grady Judd bobblehead.

On Friday morning, the news came out that the new “50 years of service” bobblehead was on sale, just over a week before Christmas. It was available at six locations across the county.

By mid-afternoon, 1,500 of them were sold out, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“I got one on my desk at the office so I wanted to get an extra one,” said Jerry Surratt, who lives in Lakeland.

Linda Piney picked up three at the sheriff’s office in Winter Haven. One was for her, two were for others. They were already sold out at her first stop.

“I love Grady, what can I say? Grady’s the man,” she said.

The first Sheriff Grady Judd bobblehead was created a few years ago, as a gift to the sheriff. When the sheriff’s office posted a picture on social media, the public wanted to be able to buy one.

Now, there have been nearly a dozen versions released during the holidays and the annual Jeepin’ with Judd event.

All the proceeds go towards the sheriff’s non-profit organization, Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc.

“It helps the charity, that means we can give more to the community,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to the sheriff, the organization has raised $2 million that goes back into the community.

The charity has helped fund programs assisting recently-incarcerated women to get back on their feet, bought gifts for Toys for Tots, and even fed front-line workers in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We bought two box trucks for a ministry, The Freedom Tour, for the homeless,” Sheriff Judd said. “If it weren’t for the community donating to our charity, Bustin’ Clays with Sheriff Grady Judd, Jeepin’ with Judd, buying bobbleheads, or just donating money, we couldn’t do this.”

This year’s bobblehead commemorates Judd’s 50 years with the sheriff’s office and includes a mini-version of the cruiser he drove as a deputy in the early 1970’s.

The agency also sold thousands of its “Sheriff on a Shelf” dolls this holiday season.

“When I see this, it’s kind of surreal to me. It’s kind of a step out of your body experience because I’m just a little ole boy from South Combee Road,” he said.