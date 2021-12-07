Sex offender filmed undressing teenage girl through bedroom window, Polk County Sheriff’s Office says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A registered sex offender has been accused of more sex-related crimes against young girls, including filming one through her bedroom window.

“Tigers don’t change their stripes. Leopards that don’t change their spots and sexual predators don’t change their conduct,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robert Scott, 46, of Bartow, was convicted of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12 – 15 years old in 2003.

This fall, Scott is accused of sending sexually explicit text messages and nude pictures of himself to a girl 16 years or younger.

He also recorded video of an underage teenage girl through her bedroom window while she was undressing, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He so much as told them how he wanted to have sex with them based upon some videos that he had,” the sheriff said.

Records from the Florida Department of Corrections show Scott served six years in prison for the 2003 lewd and lascivious conviction, then returned to prison in 2014 for six more years.

The sheriff’s office says that a stint in prison was related to drug, traffic and probation violation charges.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors asked for elevated bond due to Scott’s previous charges and status as a sex offender.

“The state is asking the court to impose high bond conditions in this case, in order to keep the community safe. In order to keep the children in the community safe,” said a prosecutor.

Scott is facing three counts of failure to comply with sex offender laws, three counts of transferring harmful material to a minor, video voyeurism of a child under 16, lewd/lascivious conduct and use of communications device to commit a felony.

The judge set his bond at $135,000.

“It is quite concerning that Mr. Scott is a registered sex offender and is continuing the exact same course of conduct that got him in there in the first place,” said Judge Stacie Kaylor.