POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for North Central Polk County Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said residents in the area can expect wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

The weather service added that strong winds and hail can cause damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, and trees. The warning is in effect until Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

Residents in Davenport and Loughman are expected to receive the worst of the storm.

