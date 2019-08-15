Seventh case of rabies confirmed in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section has confirmed the seventh positive rabies case in the county for the year.

On Aug. 7, a resident on Derosa Road in the Polk City area reported they found a dead bat in their dog kennel area on the previous day. According to deputies, five dogs had access to the kennel.

Animal Control impounded the bat and sent it for rabies testing. The testing came back positive for rabies.

All five dogs that had access to the bat are currently vaccinated for rabies and have been licensed. They are now being quarantined and treated.