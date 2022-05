TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving a semi-truck is affecting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Polk County.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on eastbound I-4 at mile marker 46.

There is no word on what led to the crash or how many people were injured.

Two left lanes are blocked, and traffic is moving slowly.

This story is developing and will be updated.