Semi-trailer flips, closes lanes at Lakeland intersection

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-trailer has caused partial road closures on the intersection of Florida Avenue and Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland after it flipped on its side.

Photos of the incident show that debris spilled out of the vehicle’s trailer. A partial lane block was set up on the eastbound lane of Memorial Boulevard, and the right turn lane of Florida Avenue has been completely blocked, Lakeland police said.

(Photo courtesy of Lakeland Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Lakeland Police Department)

No injuries have been reported, and an update will be released once the roads are completely open again.