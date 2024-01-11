WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old semi-truck driver was arrested for DUI manslaughter after Wednesday’s fatal crash in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:20 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving the semi-truck and a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata on Spriti Lake Road at Shadow Wood Way.

The driver of the semi, identified as Moyses Ramirez of Arcadia, was traveling southbound on Spriti Lake Road when he crossed over the center line and struck the Hyundai head-on, that was northbound.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 27-year-old Winter Haven woman, died.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said a witness reported seeing Ramirez throw things out of the cab of the truck. Officials later found four empty Modelo beer cans near the scene of the crash.

Deputies evaluated Ramirez, as he was showing signs of impairment. They conducted a field sobriety test, and Ramirez’s breath samples came back as 0.107 and 0.108.

Ramirez was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail for DUI manslaughter, tampering with evidence, DUI with property damage, and DUI.