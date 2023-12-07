Related video: Jerron Dunn was arrested on Nov. 30 for illegal conduct with two female students.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A second teacher in Polk County was arrested within a week for engaging in illegal conduct with a minor, according to Polk County deputies.

Authorities arrested an unnamed 21-year-old man on Wednesday who taught at a private school.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, did not attend his school, deputies said.

“Two teachers preying on students is two too many. I don’t know what either of these suspects were thinking, but rest assured, if you groom, solicit, inappropriately talk to, or touch any student here in Polk County, we will lock you up and do our best to make sure you won’t have access to children again,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The suspect was arrested and charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure, traveling to meet a minor to engage in illegal activity, and unlawful use of a communication device, among other charges.

On Nov. 30, deputies arrested Jerron Dunn, a New Beginnings High School substitute teacher, who is accused of sending explicit messages and videos of himself to two female students.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will further discuss this incident in a press conference on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

