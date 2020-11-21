Second arrest made in double slaying of Lakeland commissioner and her husband

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A second arrest was made Friday in the slayings of a former Lakeland city commissioner and her husband, police announced Saturday.

Marcelle Waldon, 36, is suspected of killing Edith Yates Henderson and David Henderson at the couple’s home on Lake Morton Drive on Nov. 10. Waldon was arrested on Nov. 12.

Police said Waldon stabbed the couple to death and stole their jewelry and other items. Police also believe he tried to burn down their home and stole their Audi, which was found set on fire.

Marcelle Waldon. (Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said Waldon gave the jewelry Jarvis Collins, who pawned it. According to police, Collins was aware the jewelry was stolen and that Waldon killed the couple beforehand.

Collins, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of false owner info pawned items less than $300, one count of accessory after the fact of a first-degree felony, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of dealing in stolen property.

He is being held at the Polk County Jail.

