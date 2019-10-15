Search underway for suspect in Polk County double homicide

WINTER HAVEN, Fla (WFLA) – The search is underway for a man wanted in a double homicide in Polk County.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the homicide occurred in unincorporated Winter Haven Monday evening.
Deputies say, Stanley Mossburg, 35, aka “Woo Woo” has a warrant for his arrest from Greene County, Tennessee, for first-degree murder.
He was last seen driving a stolen 2013 black Hyundai Tucson with FL tag D5BPK in the area of 17th Street NE, off of Dundee Road in Winter Haven.
He is to be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Mossburg, do not approach him and dial 911 immediately.
