Search underway for Polk County man accused of stabbing man on July 4

Polk County

POLK COUNTY (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a man who is considered very dangerous.

24-year-old Rudy Gonzalez, Jr is accused of repeatedly stabbing a Lake Wales man on the July 4th holiday.

The victim was airlifted, and he is in critical but stable condition.

Gonzalez Jr. has a violent criminal history. In 2016, he was convicted on two separate cases of battery domestic violence, including battery on a pregnant woman. 

Rudy Gonzalez Jr is 5’7”, 150 lbs. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 863-678-4115 or 863-298-6200.

