Search underway for missing Lakeland teenager

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol need your help locating a missing girl.

Detectives say Emma Lynn Carter, 16, was reported missing during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 11 from a Lakeland home.

There is no clothing or vehicle description currently available.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carter is requested to contact the Lakeland Police Department at (863) 834-6900 or Florida Highway Patrol at (813) 558-1800 or FHP (347).