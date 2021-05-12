Search underway for missing Lakeland teenager

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Highway Patrol

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol need your help locating a missing girl.

Detectives say Emma Lynn Carter, 16, was reported missing during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 11 from a Lakeland home.

There is no clothing or vehicle description currently available.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carter is requested to contact the Lakeland Police Department at (863) 834-6900 or Florida Highway Patrol at (813) 558-1800 or FHP (347).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss