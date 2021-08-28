Deputies find missing, endangered 76-year-old Bartow man

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Deputies say Jack Pitt has been returned home. He is safe and sound.

ORIGINAL: The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing and endangered 76-year-old Bartow man.

Deputies say Jack Pitt, who lives off of Thomas Jefferson Circle West in Alturas, left his home around 6 a.m. Saturday before family members were awake.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pitt has Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, has blue eyes and grey hair.

Deputies say he may be wearing a Hawaiian print shirt, tan pants, and moccasin-style shoes.

Pitt should be driving a white 2016 Honda Accord with a Florida license plate NFE2M.

If you see Pitt, please call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

