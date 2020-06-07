Search underway for missing 66-year-old man with dementia in Winter Haven

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winter Haven Police Department

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 66-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Willie Ross left his living facility located at 1190 Lucerne Loop Road Saturday around 6 p.m. Ross’ caregivers say he frequency takes walks to pick up trash along the roadway but has always returned.

Ross is unable to care for himself, according to Winter Haven PD.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and brown sandals.

If you have seen Ross or know his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss