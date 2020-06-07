Search underway for missing 66-year-old man with dementia in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 66-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Willie Ross left his living facility located at 1190 Lucerne Loop Road Saturday around 6 p.m. Ross’ caregivers say he frequency takes walks to pick up trash along the roadway but has always returned.

Ross is unable to care for himself, according to Winter Haven PD.

He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and brown sandals.

If you have seen Ross or know his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

