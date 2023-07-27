AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators spent a second day digging and searching through an Auburndale mobile home and its surrounding area Thursday. Work was expected to be completed by 6 p.m. Thursday.

A man who lives there told News Channel 8 missing woman Tonya Whipp, 38, visited him at the house June 6.

“She come in to say, hey that she was in town, let me know she was engaged, back in town,” said Jake Rudy.

Tonya Whipp.

According to Auburndale police, Whipp’s boyfriend said she was gone when he returned home in late May.

One of Whipp’s sisters said she received a message from Whipp’s Facebook account on June 1. Since then, there has been no contact with family.

“They could look in my yard and dig all they want. They’re gonna find recliners, refrigerators, toasters. I have a bad habit because our dumpster’s always full. I do bury our appliances in there,” said Rudy.

According to Rudy, holes were dug in his yard for a new fence.

Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie confirmed that a search warrant was being executed on Rose Street in Auburndale but did not provide details on how it is related to Whipp’s case.

“Obviously to see this many assets and resources out here leads us to believe that they have something of interest and value,” said Amanda Reece, a founding member of We Are The Essentials. “What that is, we don’t know yet but we want to see this through to the end. If this is not Tonya or anything related to her, then we will keep going until we find Tonya and bring her home.”

We Are The Essentials has organized searches and worked alongside the family and Auburndale police, sharing information.

“A tip led us to believe that she was last seen in this location and some things that we uncovered during the course of our investigation we passed along to Auburndale Police Department,” said Reece.