Search still on for teenager missing for year

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a missing teenager.

According to NCMEC, Alyssa Giles, 18, was last seen a year on Sept. 16, 2018, in Lakeland, Florida.

Authorities believe Giles may still be in the local area or she may be in Sebring, Florida.

She is roughly 5 feet tall with auburn-colored hair and hazel eyes. She also has multiple tattoos and pierced ears.

If you have seen Giles or know her whereabouts, please contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 1-863-298-6200.