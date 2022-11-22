TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is continuing to search for a mom who was reported missing more than six years ago.

Samantha Fiddler was 29 when she disappeared in Polk County on Nov. 19, 2016.

FDLE said Fiddler came to Florida from Alberta, Canada, in March 2016 to pursue a career in wrestling and entertainment.

While living in Florida, agents said Fiddler spent time in Polk, Orange Miami-Dade, Brevard, Broward, Osceola and Seminole counties.

Investigators said they believe someone who knew Fiddler while she lived in Florida may have information that could aid the investigation.

“We are concerned for her safety. Her family has had no answers for six years. We are asking anyone who knew her and might have helpful information to contact us. She left three children behind in Canada when she came to the U.S. and they deserve answers,” said Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell.

FDLE said it began investigating Fiddler’s disappearance in 2020 at the request of the Bartow Police Department. It said agents have conducted multiple interviews with family members and friends in Florida and Canada.

“We are still processing investigative materials and looking for information that would lead to solving this case,” Brutnell said.

Anyone who knew Fiddler while she lived in Florida or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call FDLE Tampa at 800-226-1140.