WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a Winter Haven woman last month.

Troopers said a 59-year-old woman was crossing Lake Howard Drive around 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 when a vehicle struck her.

The vehicle then fled the scene, leaving the woman there to die.

Troopers described the vehicle they are looking for as a silver Dodge Caliber with right front damage, a missing front antenna and Virginia license plates.

Anyone with information related to the hit-and-run is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.