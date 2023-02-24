WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced over two dozen arrests in an undercover operation on Friday.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said multiple agencies collaborated for the two-week operation, which reportedly focused on “sexual predators targeting children.”

Detectives posed as children on social media platforms, online dating sites and apps. They also “conducted a review of sexual offender/predator compliance with Florida’s registration laws and specifically focused on convicted sex offenders and sex predators with prior child victims within Polk County,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office did not specifically state how many people were arrested, but said the number was higher than two dozen. Deputies pointed out a high school umpire, carnival ride operator, and Colorado corrections officer were among those arrested.

Two suspects reportedly travelled to meet the decoy child with the intention of sexually battering them, the sheriff’s office said. Six others allegedly engaged in sexually-charged conversations or sent sexual material to undercover detectives, believing they were children.

“We will continue to conduct proactive operations like this to ensure our children are safe. Thank you to our detectives and partnering agencies for your hard work to ensure our children are safe from predators who sexually abuse, groom, and corrupt our children,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “I say it all the time – parents need to be all up in their child’s business’ when it comes to electronic devices that give them access to online gaming, mobile applications, texting, or the internet. Check their devices regularly, and ensure parental controls are enabled to keep predators like these away from your kids.”

Judd is expected to provide additional details on the operation in a news conference at 1:30 p.m.