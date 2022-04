LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Sun ‘n Fun is back in Lakeland this year and the full, anticipated schedule of performers for the airshow has been released.

Tickets are available online for the show and are not assigned by date. General admission tickets are $45 a day for adults, $20 a day for ages 7-17 and free for children 6 and under. Weekly ticket packages are also available. Florida resident tickets for Saturday and Sunday can also be purchased.

The airshow is located at 4075 James C. Ray Dr.

Below is the schedule for the airshow:

April 5 – 1:30-5 p.m.

U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos – PARACHUTE DEMO TEAM

Gene McNeely – T-6 TEXAN

Chuck Aaron – HELO

Bill Stein – ZIVKO EDGE 540

Greg Coyler – T-33 SHOOTING STAR

Greg Koontz – DECATHLON

Warbirds – NUMEROUS

Kyle Fowler -LONG EZ

R.T. Dickson – P-51 SWAMP FOX

Gary Rower – PT-17 STEARMAN

Thom Richard – P-40 WARHAWK

Jim Bourke – EXTRA 300SC

Mad Max Demo Team -P-51 MUSTANG (2)

Aeroshell Aerobatic Team – T-6 TEXANS

April 6 – 1:30-5 p.m.

U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos – PARACHUTE DEMO TEAM

Ken Reider/Adam Baker – RV-8/EXTRA 330

Warbirds – NUMEROUS

Two Buck Chuck: Erik Edgren/RJ Gritter – DECATHLON/TAYLORCRAFT T-CLIPS

Jeff Shetterly – T-6 TEXAN

Kevin Coleman/Bill Stein – EXTRA 300/ZIVKO EDGE 540

Panchito – B-25J MITCHELL

Greg Koontz – DECATHLON

Jim Pietz – BONANZA F33C

Philipp Steinbach – GAMEBIRD GB1

Chuck Aaron – BO-105 HELO

Jeff Boerboon – YAK-110

Gary Rower – PT-17 STEARMAN

A-10C Demo – A-10C THUNDERBOLT

April 6 (Night Show) – 7:15-9:15 p.m.

Class of ’45 – P-51 MUSTANG/F4U CORSAIR

R.J. Gritter – DECATHLON ACRO

David Martin – BEECHCRAFT BARON B55

Aeroshell Aerobatic Team – T-6 TEXANS

Paradigm Paramotor Aerobatic Team – PARAMOTORS

Jive Kerby – RV-8A

Ken Reider – RV-8

Great Lakes Drone Co. featuring Nathan Hammond – DRONES

April 7 – 1:30-5 p.m.

U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos – PARACHUTE DEMO TEAM

Gene McNeely – T-6 TEXAN

Kevin Coleman – EXTRA 300

David Martin – BEECHCRAFT BARON B55

Michael Goulian – EXTRA 330SC

Jive Kerby – L39 ALBATROSS

Warbirds – NUMEROUS

Aerostars – EXTRA 300L

Erik Edgren – TAYLORCRAFT T-CLIPS

Panchito – B-25J MITCHELL

Jim Bourke – EXTRA 300SC

Mad Max Team Demo – P-51 MUSTANGS (2)

USAF Thunderbirds Demo Team – F-16’S

April 8 – 1:30-5 p.m.

U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos – PARACHUTE DEMO TEAM

Gene McNeely – T-6 TEXAN

ChefPitts – PITTS S1S

Patty Wagstaff – EXTRA 330

Jim Pietz – BONANZA F33C

A-10C/Heritage Flight – A-10C THUNDERBOLT

Phillips 66 Aerostars – EXTRA 300L

Grant Nielson – CAP10

Super Hornet/Legacy – F-18 SUPER HORNET

Lee Lauderback – P-51 MUSTANG

Michael Goulian – EXTRA 330SC

USAF Thunderbirds Demo Team – F-16’S

April 9 – 1:30-5 p.m.

U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos – PARACHUTE DEMO TEAM

Gene McNeely – T-6 TEXAN

Grant Neilsen – CAP10

Super Hornet – F-18 SUPER HORNET

Rob Holland – MXS-RH

Thom Richard – P-40 WARHAWK

A-10C Demo/Heritage – A-10 THUNDERBOLT

Kevin Coleman – EXTRA 300

Phillips 66 Aerostars – EXTRA 300L

Greg Koontz – DECATHLON

Michael Goulian – EXTRA 300SC

USAF Thunderbirds Demo Team – F-16’S

April 9 (Night Show) – 7:15-9:15 p.m.

Lee Lauderback – P-51 MUSTANG

Greg Colyer – T-33 SHOOTING STAR

Kyle Fowler – VELOCITY

Jeff Boerboom – YAK-110

Aeroshell Aerobatic Team – T-6 TEXANS

Paradigm Paramotor Team – POWERED CHUTES

Manfred Radius – SAILPLANE

U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos – PARACHUTE DEMO TEAM

Nathan Hammond – DEHAVILLAND SUPER CHIPMUNK

Great Lakes Drone Co. Feature Nathan Hammond – DONES

FIREWORKS

April 10 – 1:30-5 p.m.

U.S. SOCOM Para-Commandos – PARACHUTE DEMO TEAM

Super Hornet – F-18 SUPER HORNET

Rob Holland – MX-SRH

Jive Kerby – L39 ALBATROSS

Jeff Boerboon – YAK-110

A-10/Heritage – A-10C THUNDERRBIRD/P-51 MUSTANG

Patty Wagstaff – EXTRA 330

Kyle Fowler – VELOCITY

Melissa Burns – E540

Phillip Steinbach – GAMEBIRD GB1

USAF Thunderbirds Demo Team – F-16’S

There are other various activities to be enjoyed throughout the duration of Sun ‘n Fun, including a car show on Saturday and a non-denominational church service on Sunday.