Run-off elections in 2 Polk County races being held next week

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Voters in two Polk County cities will head back to the polls next week to cast ballots in run-off elections.

Voters in Lakeland will decide who will win the race for City Commission At-Large Seat 2. Chad McLeod and Carole Philipson will be on the ballot.

McLeod earned 40.72 percent of the vote in the election held earlier this month. Carole Philipson received 31.48 percent. Lori Edwards, Polk County’s Supervisor of Elections, explained the Lakeland City charter requires a runoff election of the top two candidates in a race if a candidate doesn’t receive 50 percent plus one vote.

In Winter Haven, voters will decide the outcome of the race for City Commissioner Seat 1. They will choose between Tracy Mercer and William Twyford.

Twyford received 38.26 percent of the vote last month in the municipal elections. Tracy Mercer came in second with 16.26 percent.

The run-off elections will be held next Tuesday, Dec. 3. The same polling locations that were open earlier this month will be open again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to cast their ballots.

If you’re not sure where your polling location is or would like to take a look at a sample ballot, you can do so on the Polk County Supervisor of Elections website.