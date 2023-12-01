LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Bernnie Brandt heard about Lakeland’s decorations online and brought his family to see them last weekend.

While he enjoyed much of what he saw, he found one aspect to be “gray, bland and unsightly.”

“The decorations are gorgeous. They’ve got arches and candy canes and toy soldiers and all kinds of stuff. We got to the middle and it’s just a gray circle,” he told News Channel 8.

The spot where a Confederate monument once stood has been bare ever since its removal from the center of Munn Park in 2019.

To Brandt, what it needs this time of year is a holiday tree.

“If you have a tree, you have opportunities to have photos with Santa. You have opportunities to have hot chocolate or popcorn or movie night on the grass with the tree around,” he said.

His change.org petition has more than 500 signatures as of Friday afternoon of people who want a Munn Park tree for the holidays.

Lakeland Communications Director Kevin Cook said right now, the city is not considering this addition because they “have a lot of decorations in Munn Park. What we try to do is spread things out.”

According to Cook, the city spends $28,000 a year on holiday decorations, including licensing for music.

There are floating trees on Lake Morton and Lake Wire, light up swans, and a large tree along Lake Mirror, to name a few of the city’s decorations.

“If you saw what we have to do for the 30-foot tree that’s here on Lake Mirror, you have to have a very large base to hold something like that. It’s not really conducive the way the Munn Park set up is right now,” said Cook.

Cook said a large tree in Munn Park would also require guidelines to keep it standing in high winds.

“I understand wanting to make sure it’s safe and it’s not gonna become a hazard for people but I also think that when you’re spending as much as the city already spends on holiday decorations, you can justify the extra cost to increase the beauty to this area by this much,” said Brandt.

Munn Park will be more festive next week as the annual Christmas parade passes by on Thursday, Dec. 7.