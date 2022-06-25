POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies are searching for a man they said robbed a bank in Lakeland Friday morning.

Deputies said the man walked into SouthState bank at 4719 South, Florida Avenue around 10:40 a.m. and demanded cash from one of the tellers. He told the teller he was armed, authorities added.

Once the man took the money, deputies said he fled the bank and was seen walking west through the Green Wise Publix parking lot before crossing north into the Florida Technical College Parking lot.

Deputies said he then got into a dark-colored sedan and drove away on Old Highway 37.

There were no customers in the bank at the time and no bank employees were injured during the incident.

Authorities described the man as a white male, slender build, with no accent. He is between 5’7” and 5’9” tall and was wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt, and black sneakers with white trim and a white center on the shoe’s sole.

“If you recognize this man or have any other information about this robbery, please call us at 863-298-6200, or if you want to remain anonymous, and possibly eligible for a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Please help us find this guy so we can put him in prison.”