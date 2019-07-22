Road rage shooting leads to man’s arrest in Polk Co.

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is being held without bond after being accused of shooting a gun into a moving car in Davenport Saturday.

(Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

“He shot my car! There’s a big hole in the side of my car, a bullet hole,” exclaimed the victim in the 911 call obtained by 8 On Your Side.

He told reporter Staci DaSilva he served in the military for decades but the first time he was shot at was this weekend.

He was still incredibly shaken, two days later.

“We’re just grateful nobody was hurt or killed. It was just a really bad situation that could have been much much worse,” said Carrie Horstman, Polk County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

The victim says the suspected shooter, Christopher Simmons, cut him off on I-4.

Then, they both took the exit onto Highway 27 in Davenport.

“When we got to the light, I heard a bang and it sounded like somebody blew a tire,” the victim said in the 911 call.

(Courtesy: Polk County

Sheriff’s Office)

The victim smelled gunpowder, pulled over and found the bullet hole in the back of his car.

He gave the 911 dispatcher a description of the car and deputies were able to find it 15 minutes later.

“If you’re in fear for your life, you need to dial 911. You don’t try to take matters into your own hands. You don’t try to chase somebody down,” said Horstman.

During the traffic stop, deputies saw a black pistol in a holster sitting in plain view on the center console, according to the arrest affidavit.

Crystal Vargas (Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say, Simmons’ girlfriend Crystal Vargas was in the car with him.

“After he was arrested, he really didn’t give us much information about the incident. He didn’t want his girlfriend involved at all. He said ‘she’s not involved. She was just in the car.’ Unfortunately she was arrested on some drug-related charges that she had,” said Horstman.

Vargas is facing charges related to possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis less than 20 grams.

The sheriff’s office says Simmons was showing signs of mental health issues after his arrest and deputies implemented the Baker Act and provided him treatment.

Simmons was ordered to be held without bond and is due back in court next month.