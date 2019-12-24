Road-rage driver sought for shooting at Volkswagen on I-4

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who fired a gun at another motorist as they headed west on Interstate 4 in Polk County.

The apparent act of road rage happened in Dover near Branch Forbes Road at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday night.

The FHP said the shooter allegedly became angry after Branden Rybak, 38, of Tampa, drove his Volkswagen Jetta into the center travel lane on Interstate 4.

Rybak told troopers the driver flashed their lights and started tailing him. Then they moved to the left lane to get parallel with his car, but that didn’t work, so they drove to the other side and started screaming at him.

Rybak said he tried to take the exit for Branch Forbes Road, but he heard a pop and saw a flash, so he hit the gas and continued to travel westbound until he could get off on McIntosh Road, stop at a gas station and call 911.

Troopers released a photo that shows a bullet hole in the Jetta’s driver’s side fender.

Rybak described the other vehicle as a maroon-colored pickup truck, likely a Toyota Tacoma, and said the shooter was a white male with facial hair.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call FHP (*347) or 813-558-1800, or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

