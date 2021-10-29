Reward increased to $9,500 for tips about Winter Haven cold case murder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The reward for tips leading to an arrest in the killing of Darnell Powell has gone up.

Powell was shot and killed in Winter Haven on Sept. 29, 2018. Police said he was sleeping when someone fired shots through his bedroom window, striking and killing him. He was 21 years old.

Now, three years later, authorities are still working to solve the case. The reward from information has increased to $9,500 from $5,000.

The Winter Haven Police Department will hold a press conference with Powell’s relatives on Monday to share more information.

Those with tips about the case are being asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).